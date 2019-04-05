MONDOR, Timothee Gail
72, passed away on March 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Greg, whom she loved dearly; and their son, Kevin; her three children, Kimberly, Kirsten, and Kelby from her first husband, Gale; and her two stepchildren, Tracy and Tony. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She lived a full life with no regrets.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019