Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Allen EARLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EARLE, Timothy Allen



ended his life on June 17, 2019. Tim was raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. Graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory School; played college football at Bethany College in West Virginia and attended USF. A job with Seneca Petroleum took him to Wyoming, (he called it God's country) until his death. He will be remembered for his incredible smile, outgoing personality and all the friends he made in his lifetime. Tim leaves behind his parents, Jim and Karen Earle; sister, Kelli Earle Schmidt (Brian); brother, James T. Earle II (Amy); grandmother, Donna Imboden; uncle, George Allen (Christy); aunt, Patty Gavornik (Mike); fiance;, Kassie Jarvis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as his beloved dog, Harry. A Celebration of life will be held at Tampa Bay Watch, July 6, 2019 from 5-9 pm; 3000 Pinellas Bayway S. Tierra Verde, FL. 33715. In lieu of flowers, family would like to honor Tim by helping others in crisis; a Memorial Fund has been set up c/o "Tim Earle Memorial" at North East Park Baptist Church, 3737 1st St NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704 to aid in crisis outreach.

EARLE, Timothy Allenended his life on June 17, 2019. Tim was raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. Graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory School; played college football at Bethany College in West Virginia and attended USF. A job with Seneca Petroleum took him to Wyoming, (he called it God's country) until his death. He will be remembered for his incredible smile, outgoing personality and all the friends he made in his lifetime. Tim leaves behind his parents, Jim and Karen Earle; sister, Kelli Earle Schmidt (Brian); brother, James T. Earle II (Amy); grandmother, Donna Imboden; uncle, George Allen (Christy); aunt, Patty Gavornik (Mike); fiance;, Kassie Jarvis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as his beloved dog, Harry. A Celebration of life will be held at Tampa Bay Watch, July 6, 2019 from 5-9 pm; 3000 Pinellas Bayway S. Tierra Verde, FL. 33715. In lieu of flowers, family would like to honor Tim by helping others in crisis; a Memorial Fund has been set up c/o "Tim Earle Memorial" at North East Park Baptist Church, 3737 1st St NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704 to aid in crisis outreach. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close