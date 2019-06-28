EARLE, Timothy Allen
ended his life on June 17, 2019. Tim was raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. Graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory School; played college football at Bethany College in West Virginia and attended USF. A job with Seneca Petroleum took him to Wyoming, (he called it God's country) until his death. He will be remembered for his incredible smile, outgoing personality and all the friends he made in his lifetime. Tim leaves behind his parents, Jim and Karen Earle; sister, Kelli Earle Schmidt (Brian); brother, James T. Earle II (Amy); grandmother, Donna Imboden; uncle, George Allen (Christy); aunt, Patty Gavornik (Mike); fiance;, Kassie Jarvis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as his beloved dog, Harry. A Celebration of life will be held at Tampa Bay Watch, July 6, 2019 from 5-9 pm; 3000 Pinellas Bayway S. Tierra Verde, FL. 33715. In lieu of flowers, family would like to honor Tim by helping others in crisis; a Memorial Fund has been set up c/o "Tim Earle Memorial" at North East Park Baptist Church, 3737 1st St NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704 to aid in crisis outreach.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019