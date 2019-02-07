BRADY, Timothy



67, lost his long battle with cancer, in the early morning hours of January 21, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family at home. He is survived by his devoted wife, Bonnie; four children; 10 grandchilden; and two great-grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; and his mother. He was born in Dixon, Illinois to James and Norma Brady. He served in the Navy after Highschool. He cared for many clients as a massage therapist at his Halcyon Therapy. He was known as a generous, fun loving, and kind man. We loved him to the moon and back and he will be sorely missed. A traditional Irish wake, in Tim's memory, will be hosted by family February 24, from 2-5 pm at the Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Dr., Clearwater, FL.

