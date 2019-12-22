BRYANT, Timothy Clark 76, of St. Petersburg, died December 8, 2019, after a lengthy hospitalization. Tim was born in Akron, OH to Alan W. Bryant and Clara Sherman Bryant. He grew up in New Canaan, CT where he was graduated from NCHS. He subsequently earned his BA from Dartmouth College, where he was on both sailing and rowing teams, MBA from University of Chicago and Masters of Taxation from DePaul University. As a Certified Public Accountant, he initially wor- ked in Chicago in tax and business consulting. Tim and long-time partners subsequently founded a variety of companies including Dallas based CompuShop which they took public. In his later years, Tim enjoyed working with individuals and clients as a financial advisor. During his Chicago years, Tim was an avid sailor, a member of the Chicago Yacht Club, raced classic wooden R boats and won the Mackinaw Race. Tim was a sail plane and airplane pilot and, along with his wife of 38 years, Mary Snell Bryant, raced airplanes. Tim is survived by his wife, his sister, Elizabeth Reitz of Colorado; daughters, Wynn and Claire; and nieces and nephews. Tim's ashes will be returned to the waters he loved in a family memorial ceremony at sea.

