Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Bay Pines National Cemetery
Timothy Capps

CAPPS, Timothy Wayne 73, of Seminole, went home to be with the Lord, March 14, 2020. Tim was a self-sacrificing, Christ Follower. He was a devoted and loving husband and beloved father and grandfather. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary; three sons, Tim Jr. (Sarah), Mark and Scott (Christy); four grandchildren. Graveside services with military honors will take place at 11 am, March 23, 2020 at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to 5th Avenue Baptist Church, 4901 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of the present heath concerns, please check with VA before attending at 727-319-6479. ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2020
