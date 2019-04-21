Timothy David Guy

GUY, Timothy David

58, of Odessa FL, died April 15, 2019. He is survived by his three children, siblings, and grandchildren. Tim was a dedicated and loving father. He worked as an educator for Pasco County School District, was passionate about his job, and loved his students and coworkers. He will be celebrated and remembered by his friends and family.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
