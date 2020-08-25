Timothy DAVIS

DAVIS, Timothy Roy 73, a lifelong resident of Gibsonton, FL and Army veteran, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Tim was a unique, hardworking man who enjoyed activities centered around hunting, fishing and airboating that led to many adventures, and alleged misadventures, always yielding entertaining versions of truths. He savored the time spent with his family and friends, but more specifically, his grandchildren, his proudest achievements. Tim is survived by his loving and devoted family including his wife of 54 years, Marguerite (Marge); sister, Genevieve Franklin (Bud); sister-in-law, Claudia; sons, Timothy Jr., Randall (Suzette); daughter, Renee' Rybicki; grandchildren, Jackson, Taylor, Randi Jane and Miley; nephew, Kevin Franklin (Danita) and niece, Karyn Maher (Steve). The family will hold a private ceremony followed by a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Wounded Warriors
. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com