1/
Timothy DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS, Timothy Roy 73, a lifelong resident of Gibsonton, FL and Army veteran, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Tim was a unique, hardworking man who enjoyed activities centered around hunting, fishing and airboating that led to many adventures, and alleged misadventures, always yielding entertaining versions of truths. He savored the time spent with his family and friends, but more specifically, his grandchildren, his proudest achievements. Tim is survived by his loving and devoted family including his wife of 54 years, Marguerite (Marge); sister, Genevieve Franklin (Bud); sister-in-law, Claudia; sons, Timothy Jr., Randall (Suzette); daughter, Renee' Rybicki; grandchildren, Jackson, Taylor, Randi Jane and Miley; nephew, Kevin Franklin (Danita) and niece, Karyn Maher (Steve). The family will hold a private ceremony followed by a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Wounded Warriors. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved