SULLIVAN, Timothy Denis
"Ted" 89, passed away on April 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Judith E. Sullivan of Belleair, FL and three sons, Barry, Bruce and Brian Sullivan; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is additionally survived by four stepchildren, Lisa, Michael, Timothy London and Jennifer DeHaan and their extended families. Ted, a former engineer and builder developer was also a Navy veteran. He was an avid reader and enjoyed tennis, bicycling and boating. A celebration of his life will be held in his home state of Massachusetts at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019