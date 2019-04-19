Timothy Denis "Ted" SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, Timothy Denis

"Ted" 89, passed away on April 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Judith E. Sullivan of Belleair, FL and three sons, Barry, Bruce and Brian Sullivan; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is additionally survived by four stepchildren, Lisa, Michael, Timothy London and Jennifer DeHaan and their extended families. Ted, a former engineer and builder developer was also a Navy veteran. He was an avid reader and enjoyed tennis, bicycling and boating. A celebration of his life will be held in his home state of Massachusetts at a later date.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
