GILMORE, Timothy Owens born October 10, 1945 in Clinton, Iowa, pas-sed away peacefully October 18, 2020 after a short illness. After living in Rockford, Illinois he moved to Brandon, Florida in January 1976. He worked all of his life at power plants after serving in the US Navy for three years. He retired from Florida Power and Light. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith; four children, daughter, Karen (David) Paskert, son, Greg (Karen) Gilmore, twin daughters, Kristina (Jesse) Chappelle and Kelly (Billy) Chavis; and eight beautiful grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LifePath Hospice at 12470 Telecom Drive Ste. 300, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 or to the charity of your choice
. Serenity Meadows