1/1
Timothy Gilmore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILMORE, Timothy Owens born October 10, 1945 in Clinton, Iowa, pas-sed away peacefully October 18, 2020 after a short illness. After living in Rockford, Illinois he moved to Brandon, Florida in January 1976. He worked all of his life at power plants after serving in the US Navy for three years. He retired from Florida Power and Light. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith; four children, daughter, Karen (David) Paskert, son, Greg (Karen) Gilmore, twin daughters, Kristina (Jesse) Chappelle and Kelly (Billy) Chavis; and eight beautiful grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LifePath Hospice at 12470 Telecom Drive Ste. 300, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 or to the charity of your choice. Serenity Meadows

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved