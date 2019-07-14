Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Gordon ANDERSON. View Sign Service Information Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian 72 Long Shoals Rd Arden , NC 28704 (828)-687-3530 Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, Timothy Gordon



70, of Tampa embarked on his next adventure July 1, 2019 while at his mountain farm in the Reems Creek Valley of North Carolina.



Tim was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan. During childhood his family moved south in search of warmer weather with stops in Casey, SC, St. Petersburg FL, and ultimately settling in Jacksonville, FL. Tim graduated from Englewood High School as a baseball standout. He attended North Florida Junior College and graduated from Jacksonville University on baseball and basketball scholarships. Tim also served in the Army National Guard. Tim was called to the legal profession and earned his law degree from the University of Florida College of Law in 1974. From 1975 until his untimely death, he devoted his professional life to representing injured accident victims as a trial lawyer in courtrooms across Florida. He was one of a handful of lawyers that tried in excess of 300 jury trials. Tim attained numerous professional distinctions during his 47 years as a member of the Florida Bar. Tim was a Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer since 1983, the first year this specialization was created in Florida, and an honor only a small percentage of lawyers achieve. He was a Master of the American Inns of Court, and a proud supporter of fighting for justice in our courts. He recently received the Eagle Legend Award for his unwavering commitment to justice by the Florida Justice Association. Throughout his career, Tim enjoyed mentoring young lawyers and it was one of the greatest privileges of his career to work alongside his son Tim Jr., for over 11 years. In legal circles they were known as the two Tims.



Spending time with family was important to Tim and one of his favorite places was his farm in the mountains of Western North Carolina. There, he was in constant pursuit of mastering the art of organic vegetable gardening and working the land. His grandchildren loved picking blackberries with him. He enjoyed spending time with family on the waters of Madeira Beach. His support for the Tampa Bay Rays never wavered as a season ticket holder since the first pitch. Starting in the 1970s until recently, Tim never missed the opportunity to coach, assist, or attend Tampa Bay Little League baseball games, imparting his baseball knowledge on several generations. Tim never missed a good rock concert no matter who was on stage. Tim was a member of Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club and Hyde Park United Methodist Church where he served as an usher.



Tim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carole; three children, Kara Gogulski (Steve), Tim Anderson Jr. (Rosemary), Matthew Anderson; and his sister, Kamie McInnes (David). Tim also leaves behind four grandchildren, Timmy Anderson, Lacey Anderson, Shelby Gogulski, and Gordy Gogulski, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Tim's life will occur at Hyde Park United Methodist Church Thursday, July 18, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bay Area Legal Services, a non-profit dedicated to providing legal aid and assistance to those in need or to Hyde Park United Methodist Church.



Groce Funeral Home in Arden, NC is assisting the family.

