Timothy HUNTSMAN
HUNTSMAN, Timothy Charles 77, of Plant City, passed away due to complications from cancer March 8, 2020. Tim was born August 13, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, the youngest of five children born to Mack and Rose (Borer) Huntsman. The family moved to Largo, Florida when Tim was a child and he lived most of his life there. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, Clearwater and more recently, at St. Clement Catholic Church, Plant City. He lived a life of serving others both professionally and personally. Through his work at PARC in St. Petersburg, he enriched the lives of adults with developmental disabilities until his retirement. He was predeceased by his siblings, Bill Huntsman, Suzanne Huntsman, and Richard Huntsman. He is survived by his brother, Jim Huntsman of Michigan; his sister-in-law, Juanita Huntsman of Plant City; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
