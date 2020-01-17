IWANSKI, Timothy A. 57, of Tampa, FL, passed away on January 13, 2020. A native of McHenry, IL, Tim was a longtime construction manager in residential home building throughout the Florida Gulf coast. He had a strong passion for boating and loved being on the water. Tim was welcomed into Heaven by his father, James Iwanski, and son, Cory Iwanski. He is survived by his wife, Denise Iwanski; daughter, Kelsey Iwanski; mother, Margaret Iwanski; stepchildren, Jimmy Raper, Pamela Stoddard, Jayme Welty, and Michael Raper; and grandchildren, Brooke, Ella, Isabella, and Vincent Raper and Jaxson Welty. He is also survived by brothers, Jim, Andy, Bill, and Michael Iwanski; his sister, Victoria Blumm; many nieces and nephews. Please join Tim's family and friends for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Element, 808 North Franklin Street in Tampa, from 11 am-2 pm.

