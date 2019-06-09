Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Commemorative Speeches beginning
Serenity Funeral Home
Largo, FL
Timothy L. "Tim" Wooten


WOOTEN, Timothy L. "Tim"

68, of Clearwater, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He will be missed by his loving family and friends. Tim was a third generation lifelong resident of Clearwater, FL. He was born to Roscoe and Patsy Wooten in 1951. Tim graduated from Clearwater High School before attending trade school for electric work. He then went on to work for the family business, Merit Electric Company. Tim continued his work at Merit Electric Company throughout his life and enjoyed serving the local community.

Tim was an avid outdoorsman. He took full advantage of Florida living as he was passionate about boating, hunting, and competitive fishing, more specifically king fishing tournaments. When he was not outdoors, Tim enjoyed spending time with his family with a bottle of wine, and cooking (and eating) Southern food. He was known as a history buff and could get hooked on any historic documentary. Tim served as the head referee and officiant for Florida Swimming.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Patsy Wooten and aunt, Margaret Nelson. Tim is survived and remembered by his loving wife, Cindy Wooten; children, Sarah Wooten (Mark Fisher), Timothy J. Wooten (Amanda Kandle), and Cole Wooten; granddaughters, Kiera Wooten and Isabella Milligan; siblings, Gregory "Bud" Wooten (Vikki), James Wooten (Julie), and Lori Harter (Keith); beloved pets, Pepper and Bruno, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Tim's Life will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4-6 pm, with Commemorative Speeches beginning at 5 pm, at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Morton Plant Mease Health Care Foundation or to Captains for Clean Water.

www.SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019
