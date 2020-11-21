LOWERY, Timothy M. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Matthew Lowery, 67, of Clearwater, Florida, November 14, 2020. Tim was the loving son of Raymond and Marie Lowery, beloved brother to Michael, Ann, Patricia, Beth, Kathleen, and Mary, amazing uncle to seven nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews, and a favorite in-law to our awesome extended family. Tim was born in Dover, NJ, and graduated from Dover High School with the Class of '71. He was one of the nicest, kindest people you could ever meet, and expressed his free spirit through his artwork. As a server at Armani's Restaurant in Tampa where he worked for many years, his impeccable service and engaging personality often netted Tim a photo or two with many of the Hollywood and sports celebrities who dined there. He was a huge fan of classic movies, Broadway shows, Jeopardy, all things Disney, Tom Selleck, Bette Midler, and most of all, Doris Day. Tim leaves behind a legacy of great memories. We will miss his quick wit and beautiful smile, and he will forever be in our hearts. We love you Tim. National Cremation Society



