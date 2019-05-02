Timothy M. MOULTRIE

MOULTRIE, Timothy M.

47, of St Petersburg, passed away April 22, 2019. He is survived by his son, Quintarius D. Moultrie; four brothers, Bennie, James E. Jr., Nathaniel, and Darnell Moultrie; four sisters, Cassandra Johnson, Sherry Smith, Diane Moultrie, Brenda Mannan; and other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday, 3-8 pm, with Wake, 5:30- 6:30 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is Saturday, May 4, 11 am, at New Faith Free Methodist Church, 2427 Irving Ave. S.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019
