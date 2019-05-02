MOULTRIE, Timothy M.
47, of St Petersburg, passed away April 22, 2019. He is survived by his son, Quintarius D. Moultrie; four brothers, Bennie, James E. Jr., Nathaniel, and Darnell Moultrie; four sisters, Cassandra Johnson, Sherry Smith, Diane Moultrie, Brenda Mannan; and other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday, 3-8 pm, with Wake, 5:30- 6:30 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is Saturday, May 4, 11 am, at New Faith Free Methodist Church, 2427 Irving Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019