MARX, Timothy Franklin 66, of Safety Harbor, FL passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020, at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center North Pinellas after a short illness. Born in Washington, DC, and raised in Silver Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Franklin and Alice Marx. Tim graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1982. He moved to Florida in 1986 and was a resident of Safety Harbor for 33 years. Tim retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2013 where he worked as a letter carrier for 30 years. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 599, in Tampa. Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Karen; two sisters, Carol Wyatt (Dunton), Janice Williams (David); mother-in-law, Catherine Perger; brother-in-law, Edward Appel, Sr. (Kathy); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Nancy Appel; and his brother, James Marx. Tim will be remembered for his generosity, his kind and loving nature, and his wit. He was an avid sports fan, loved traveling, particularly to our National Parks, Europe, and his annual summer vacation to St. Augustine Beach. He especially enjoyed reading books about the Civil War and visiting Civil War battlefields. Tim was a member of Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor where he previously volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul pantry. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice/Empath Health or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens