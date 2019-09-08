McCORMICK, Timothy Shawn "Tim" 62, of Holiday, FL, died August 12, 2019 from cancer. Tim was raised in Madison, Ohio and move to Florida in 1970. After graduating from Gulf High School, he moved west to Las Vegas and then Phoenix but returned to Florida where he worked in construction and trucking. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Thomas McCormick. Tim is survived by his mother, Bonnie McCormick; brothers, Michael (Judy) McCormick, Gary (Nancy) McCormick, Mark McCormick, Tony McCormick; and sisters, Patricia (George) Truell and Kim (Paul) Hart as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Per Tim's request there will be no service. The family would like to thank Moffitt Cancer Center and the outstanding help and guidance from Hernando-Pasco Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019