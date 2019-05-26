Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Timothy "Wonderful" O'Lenic. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'LENIC, Timothy "Dr. Wonderful"



Dr. Timothy O'Lenic (Dr. Wonderful), 57, a longtime resident of Davidson, North Carolina, left this earth on May 22, 2019, after a short illness and very brief stay at Presbyterian Hospital and Harris Hospice in Charlotte. During his illness, he was cared for and supported by an exceptional circle of family and friends, a true reflection on his own life.



Tim was born on January 21, 1962 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to William Donald O'Lenic and Dorothy Sue Labash O'Lenic. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda O'Lenic Wilson.



Tim is survived by his loving partner of 15 years and wife of one day, Yvette Renee Harrold; daughter, Leyla O'Lenic; brothers, William O'Lenic and Thomas O'Lenic; nephews, Bryan O'Lenic, Austin O'Lenic, Danny O'Lenic, and Wade Hantz; nieces, Amanda O'Lenic, Lindsay O'Lenic and Whitney Hantz; sisters-in-law, Chris Anne O'Lenic and Jackie Hantz; brothers-in-law, Rick Wilson and Wes Hantz; mother-in-law, Sharon Harrold; ex-wife and friend, Monica Collins; and Russian Bear Dog, his loving furry companion, Hank.



Tim received a degree in Chemistry with highest honor, summa cum laude, and a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) from the University of South Florida. He later completed his residency at Tampa General Hospital as an ICUIntensivist and Anesthesiologist. He began practicing as an Anesthesiologist at Tanner Medical Center in Carrolton, Georgia, and spent the last 18 years of his career with Lake Norman Anesthesia in Mooresville, North Carolina, where he particularly enjoyed Pediatric Anesthesia. He retired in April 2018.



Tim was generous, kind-hearted, creative and brilliant. He was a strong advocate for protecting our planet, for fairness, and for equality. As an Anesthesiologist and critical care physician, Tim impacted lives every day and was part of bringing thousands of babies into the world. He provided comfort to those who were ill and empathy to those who were dying. He made two medical mission trips to Zambia at his own expense, taking his own equipment and piecing together medical devices on the spot to perform procedures and provide relief to those who had no other medical options available to them.



Tim was known to all as a true renaissance man. He also cared for others through his love of food. Nothing gave him more pleasure than cooking a meal for someone or teaching them how to do it themselves. He published a cookbook in 2015, Breakfast at Timothy's. His most recent accomplishment was to pass the financial exams to begin a financial advisory practice. Tim loved to explore the world, and spending time in the mountains hiking or on the golf course. He was an expert at gardening, totem pole carving, bonsai tree growing, and house remodeling. He was also a wannabe ukulele and guitar player and followed many other creative and intellectual pursuits. Tim had a mind that never stopped thinking and a heart that never stopped giving.



A celebration is being planned for June 22 in Davidson, North Carolina and July in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the O'Lenic family. Online condolences may be made at:



Carolina Cremation

O'LENIC, Timothy "Dr. Wonderful"Dr. Timothy O'Lenic (Dr. Wonderful), 57, a longtime resident of Davidson, North Carolina, left this earth on May 22, 2019, after a short illness and very brief stay at Presbyterian Hospital and Harris Hospice in Charlotte. During his illness, he was cared for and supported by an exceptional circle of family and friends, a true reflection on his own life.Tim was born on January 21, 1962 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to William Donald O'Lenic and Dorothy Sue Labash O'Lenic. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda O'Lenic Wilson.Tim is survived by his loving partner of 15 years and wife of one day, Yvette Renee Harrold; daughter, Leyla O'Lenic; brothers, William O'Lenic and Thomas O'Lenic; nephews, Bryan O'Lenic, Austin O'Lenic, Danny O'Lenic, and Wade Hantz; nieces, Amanda O'Lenic, Lindsay O'Lenic and Whitney Hantz; sisters-in-law, Chris Anne O'Lenic and Jackie Hantz; brothers-in-law, Rick Wilson and Wes Hantz; mother-in-law, Sharon Harrold; ex-wife and friend, Monica Collins; and Russian Bear Dog, his loving furry companion, Hank.Tim received a degree in Chemistry with highest honor, summa cum laude, and a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) from the University of South Florida. He later completed his residency at Tampa General Hospital as an ICUIntensivist and Anesthesiologist. He began practicing as an Anesthesiologist at Tanner Medical Center in Carrolton, Georgia, and spent the last 18 years of his career with Lake Norman Anesthesia in Mooresville, North Carolina, where he particularly enjoyed Pediatric Anesthesia. He retired in April 2018.Tim was generous, kind-hearted, creative and brilliant. He was a strong advocate for protecting our planet, for fairness, and for equality. As an Anesthesiologist and critical care physician, Tim impacted lives every day and was part of bringing thousands of babies into the world. He provided comfort to those who were ill and empathy to those who were dying. He made two medical mission trips to Zambia at his own expense, taking his own equipment and piecing together medical devices on the spot to perform procedures and provide relief to those who had no other medical options available to them.Tim was known to all as a true renaissance man. He also cared for others through his love of food. Nothing gave him more pleasure than cooking a meal for someone or teaching them how to do it themselves. He published a cookbook in 2015, Breakfast at Timothy's. His most recent accomplishment was to pass the financial exams to begin a financial advisory practice. Tim loved to explore the world, and spending time in the mountains hiking or on the golf course. He was an expert at gardening, totem pole carving, bonsai tree growing, and house remodeling. He was also a wannabe ukulele and guitar player and followed many other creative and intellectual pursuits. Tim had a mind that never stopped thinking and a heart that never stopped giving.A celebration is being planned for June 22 in Davidson, North Carolina and July in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the O'Lenic family. Online condolences may be made at: www.carolinacreamtion.com Carolina Cremation Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close