Service Information Boza & Roel Funeral Home 4730 North Armenia Avenue Tampa , FL 33603 (813)-877-7676

PELAEZ, Timothy Alan "Tampa's Notori ous"68, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born May 4, 1951 in Tampa to Arnaldo and Onida Pelaez. Timothy was a General Contractor and was a 32nd Degree Mason at Tampa Lodge #240. He is preceded in death by his father, Arnaldo Pelaez. He is survived by mother, Onida; daughter, Selena Pelaez-Sanchez; son in-law, Marcus Sanchez; daughter, Amanda Pelaez; grandchildren, Alysia Garcia and Alina Lopez; siblings, A. Dennis Pelaez, Annette Pelaez; as well as brother-in-law, Al Cazzoli; nephew, Robert Cazzoli; and niece, Gillian Cazzoli. Memorial Services for Timothy Alan Pelaez will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019. Family will receive friends for a time of visitation 3-4 pm, service will commence at 4 pm, and reception will follow. Boza & Roel Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.

