Timothy PALAEZ

Service Information
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL
33603
(813)-877-7676
Obituary
Send Flowers

PELAEZ, Timothy Alan "Tampa's Notori ous"68, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born May 4, 1951 in Tampa to Arnaldo and Onida Pelaez. Timothy was a General Contractor and was a 32nd Degree Mason at Tampa Lodge #240. He is preceded in death by his father, Arnaldo Pelaez. He is survived by mother, Onida; daughter, Selena Pelaez-Sanchez; son in-law, Marcus Sanchez; daughter, Amanda Pelaez; grandchildren, Alysia Garcia and Alina Lopez; siblings, A. Dennis Pelaez, Annette Pelaez; as well as brother-in-law, Al Cazzoli; nephew, Robert Cazzoli; and niece, Gillian Cazzoli. Memorial Services for Timothy Alan Pelaez will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019. Family will receive friends for a time of visitation 3-4 pm, service will commence at 4 pm, and reception will follow. Boza & Roel Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.