KENNY, Timothy Patrick
On Monday, April 15, 2019, Timothy Patrick Kenny, age 78, lost his courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family. Tim is survived by his loving wife, Susan G. Kenny; daughter, Katie Kenny Scanlan (Rob); sons, John Kenny (Stacey), Mike Kenny (Suzanne), and Kevin Kenny (Mary); stepson, Justin Mee; stepdaughter, Jessica Mee-Barrett (Alan); and 17 grandchildren. Tim is preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Bartels-Poore. To see full obit go to:
www.cremationstampabay.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019