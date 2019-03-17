Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Patrick McNULTY. View Sign

McNULTY, Timothy Patrick



64, of Clearwater, FL, passed away February 27, 2019 in Tampa, FL, while recovering in the hospital after cancer surgery. Born September 7, 1954 in Iron Mountain, Michigan, Tim was ten years old when his family moved to Tampa. He grew up on Lake Carroll where he loved sailing and swimming. Tim graduated from Tampa Catholic High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art from the University of South Florida in 1976, and a Bachelor of Design in Architecture from the University of Florida in 1979. After he became a registered architect in the State of Illinois in 1987, Tim decided to remain in Florida where he worked on the design of educational and commercial buildings throughout the state. He assumed construction management positions in projects for Hillsborough County Government and Tampa International Airport. Notable projects at TIA included Airside F Additions and Renovations, General Aviation Facility, AR 9 Radar Tower, FedEx Air Cargo Facility, and the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Facility. In addition to excelling as a competitive age-group and college swimmer, Tim earned a second degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He was a Corvette enthusiast and a lifelong UF fan. In his youth, he chatted on his CB radio under the "Gatorman" call sign. Tim will be remembered as a loving husband and father who had an endearing sense of humor, enjoyed life, and was a talented artist and architect. Tim was predeceased by his parents, Eugene McNulty and Elizabeth Keppler McNulty. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Barbara; his son, Shawn McNulty (fiance;e, Franlyn Aponte) of Tampa; and his brother, Brian (Mary) McNulty of Tampa. Final resting place will be in his wife's hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. A memorial celebration of Tim's life is scheduled for 1 pm Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Unity Church of Clearwater, 2465 Nursery Rd., Clearwater FL 33764.

