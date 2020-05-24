Timothy Peterson
PETERSON, Timothy He is survived by wife, Vanessa; and daughter, Zoe; father, Tim Peterson (Lisa); mother, Lucy Vucina (Mike); siblings, Christina and Justin Peterson, Sara Vucina; grandparents, Lee and Nina Skelton, Juanita Peterson; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Barbara Artau; sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Dustan Christensen. Timothy was a loving husband and devoted father, his love was unending for those he touched every day. Mixed Martial Arts was something he excelled at and thoroughly enjoyed, training others and himself to be aware of themselves and their surroundings. Finally and most importantly he loved Jesus and always wanted to let people know that Jesus loved them. Timothy will be missed greatly and his memory cherished for a lifetime.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reese Funeral Home Inc
6767 Seminole Blvd
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 391-9954
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff at E. James Reese Funeral Home
