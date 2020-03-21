Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy SUCHOCKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUCHOCKI, Timothy Charles Jr. born February 16, 2001 to parents Christina Delgado and Timothy Suchocki Sr., passed away on March 11, 2020. Timothy was a loving, caring, sweet-hearted, smart young man who loved his family very much. He had a mild sense of humor and a contagious smile that would brighten up anyone's day. He recently achieved his goal of acquiring his high school diploma, and was enrolled at the Hillsborough Community College. He was preceded in death by his loving paternal grandparents, Thomas L. Suchocki Sr. and Caroline T. Suchocki. Timothy leaves to cherish his precious memories his sisters, Ayannah Suchocki and Lola Alvarez, his girlfriend, Chanell "Nicki" Henry; great-grandpa-rents, Juan and Juana Delgado; grandparents, George and Paula Delgado, Arashane Delgado; his aunts, Cecilia Ritenour, Paulina Delgado, Jenna Delgado, and Carrie Suchocki; his uncles, Tommy Suchocki, Elijah Rodriguez, Randall Ritenour; and a host of other relatives and friends who will all miss him dearly.

