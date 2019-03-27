BEAMS, Timothy W.
61, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away March 13, 2019. The public is invited to a celebration of life service honoring Timothy at 1 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Lakewood United Church of Christ, 2601 54th Ave. South, St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice, in memory of Timothy.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019