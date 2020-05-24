Timothy WAGGONER
WAGGONER, Timothy Lee 79, died in Tampa, FL on May 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, with whom he spent 52 blissful years; three daughters and their husbands, Amber (Lance) Weister, Amy (Tom) DeGeorge, Stacey (Kevin) Stanley; two grandchildren, Sara and Samantha; Tim's son, Kevin Waggoner, countless friends; and two dogs, Gus and Greta. His body and big bear hugs are gone, but Tim's spirit and belief in hard work will live on forever. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made to Seasons Hospice.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
