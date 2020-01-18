WORLEY, Timothy Lee "Tim" passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Tim was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on September 10, 1952 to the late Robert and Letha (Zeis) Worley. Tim is survived by brothers, James (Dianne) Worley of Auburn Hills, Michigan and Robert (Peg) Worley of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; daughter, Andrea (Darren) Smelser; sons, Chad Worley, Chris (Jacky) Worley, Jeffrey (Rachel) Worley; grandchildren, Nevaeh Smelser, Ryne Smelser, Ellen Worley, Emery Smelser, Joey Worley, Jace Worley, Evelynn Worley; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Tim's life partner and devoted and loving husband, Steven L. Bennet, was by his side every step of this journey. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to the following, St. Anthony's Hospital Auxillary, Hospice Mid Pinellas Woodside, Lakewood United Methodist Church, Pasadena Community Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020