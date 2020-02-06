HOWLAND, Tina Leon 90, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born on February 6, 1929 in New York City to Rafael and Segunda Leon. She was a longtime resident of Tampa, Florida. She was beloved by all. Her life was devoted to her family and reflected the attributes described in the Bible in Proverbs 31:10-31. Tina and Robert enjoyed making their home in Tampa the center for their family's everyday gatherings and many treasured memories that will never be forgotten. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Howland; a daughter, Susan Howland DiMaria; a grandson, A.J. DiMaria; and two sisters, Isa Gromak and Adelfa Leal. She is survived by her two daughters, Vivian Howland Floyd and husband, Pat of Port St. Joe, Florida and Isabel Howland Schultz and husband, Bob of Holly, Michigan; and son-in-law, Anthony DiMaria of Tampa, Florida; seven grandchildren, Mark DiMaria (Tracey), Ashley Stulic (Vinnie), John-Patrick Floyd, Warren Floyd (Lauren), Richie Hicks (Susan), Tara Nelson (Mike), and Sara Schultz; five great- grandchildren, Chase DiMaria, Roary DiMaria, Lauren Nelson, Natalie Nelson and Olivia Stulic; sister, Dr. Aleida Castro; and brother, Ralph Leon, and beloved nieces and nephews.

