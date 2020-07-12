1/1
Tina MEROLA
MEROLA, Tina (Whelan) 64, of St. Pete Beach, passed away on June 11, 2020 after a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis. Tina was born in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. She moved to Florida in 1985. After a long career in office administration, her husband made sure she went back to college and got her BSN. She spent the rest of her career working for the best surgeons around at All Children's Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph J. Merola Sr.; her father, Marty Whelan; her mother, Ruby (Elmer) Kline; and brother, Marty Whelan. She is survived by her special friend, Christopher MacMillan who looked after her and her needs for the last several years of her life; stepdaughter, Kristin Millard; and her children, Gavin and Chloe; many other stepchildren, step grandchildren and one very special step great-grandson, Ben Feller. She has chosen cremation and placement with her husband.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
