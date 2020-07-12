Tina MEROLA

MEROLA, Tina (Whelan) 64, of St. Pete Beach, passed away on June 11, 2020 after a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis. Tina was born in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. She moved to Florida in 1985. After a long career in office administration, her husband made sure she went back to college and got her BSN. She spent the rest of her career working for the best surgeons around at All Children's Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph J. Merola Sr.; her father, Marty Whelan; her mother, Ruby (Elmer) Kline; and brother, Marty Whelan. She is survived by her special friend, Christopher MacMillan who looked after her and her needs for the last several years of her life; stepdaughter, Kristin Millard; and her children, Gavin and Chloe; many other stepchildren, step grandchildren and one very special step great-grandson, Ben Feller. She has chosen cremation and placement with her husband.



