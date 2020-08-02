1/1
Tina O'STEEN
O'STEEN, Tina Denise 64, went home to be with our lord and savior on July 29, 2020. Tina is survived by her husband, Lloyd R. "Randy" O'Steen; three daughters, Kimberly Oleneack, (Sandy), Amanda Murray, and Rebecca Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Rylin Mt. Pleasant, Ashlynn Mt. Pleasant and Serenity Pannell; brother, Rick Watts, (Monica); loving aunt, Cynthia Ross, (Chris); niece, Christina Riggs, (Billy); nephew, Joey Watts, (Krystal); and step-children, Randall O'Steen (Jennifer), Dia Mattern (Jeff), William O'Steen (Jodi), and Joseph O'Steen. Tina was born in Statesville, North Carolina on November 8, 1955 to Claude and Marlene Watts (Moses), deceased. Preceded in death by her uncle, Bud Watts; aunt, Mary Watts; and uncle, Tony Watts; and dear uncle, William "Bill" Watts. She retired from Gulf Marine Repair, Tampa in April where she was the Purchasing Manager. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and mother to her dogs, Gemma and Jackson. She touched many, many lives and will be greatly missed. Our lives will never be the same without Tina in it. A funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home of Brandon, Florida; family will receive guests from 11 am - 1 pm. Service will be livestreamed through www.HillsboroMemorial.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
8136898121
