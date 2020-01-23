Tino Fuertes

Service Information
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL
33614
(813)-931-1833
Obituary
FUERTES, Tino Jr. age 80, passed away on January 20, 2020. A native of Tampa, Tino was born and raised in Ybor City. He was a former professional boxer. Tino is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ileen Fuertes; son, Tino Fuertes III (Ann Marie); grandson, Braydan Fuertes; and sister, Isabel Fuertes. A visitation will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-7 pm, at Gonzalez Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 5:30 pm. Interment will then take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 pm at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020
