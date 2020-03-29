|
BROWN, Tom Fairfield Jr. 66, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 22, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Dominique Randall and her husband Rev. Anthony Randall; his mother, Katherine (Kitty) Brown; and his siblings, Katie DuMont (husband, Mike DuMont), Lynn Turbeville (husband, Steve Turbeville), and Doug Brown (wife, Melissa Brown); and a host of other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine "Jo" Brown; father, Tom F. Brown Sr.; and brother, Cliff Brown. Tom was born and raised in Tampa, Florida and grew up on Lake Carroll. After attending Chamberlain High School he joined the US Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. During this time Tom most notably served in Thailand where he received numerous commendations for exemplary service. He was exceptionally proud to have received the Humanitarian Service Medal with four service stars for his work in Operation Babylift, Operation Eagle Pull, Operation Frequent Wind, and Operation New Life. Later in his life Tom graduated college with his bachelors in business, Summa Cum Laude, and was active in real estate for many years. He had a love for the pursuit of truth, riding his motorcycle, and exploring the backroads of Florida. As a boy Tom gave his life to Jesus and remained active in his personal faith and service to others. "For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not as a result of works, so that no one may boast." ESP 2:8-9 We take comfort in the fact that he is now fully healed and home with the Lord. Funeral Services will be held at a date tobe determined in May at Memorial Park Funeral Home followed by a Graveside service, with full military honors, at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials made to the Assistance Fund of the TLC Brotherhood PO Box 60, Aspers, PA 17305 or Reliance Church 2700 67th Way N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Memorial Park FH www.memorialparkhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020