PALMER, Tom Carroll Jr
93, of Tampa, died May 29, 2019 at Melech Hospice House. He was born in Greenville, SC and attended Mercer University before joining the Army Air Corps and after serving in WWII, attended the University of Georgia. Tom served five terms in the Georgia legislature and worked for many years as an administrator to various trade associations. He was a member of Hyde Park UMC where he sang in the Chancel Choir. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan (Michael) Daugherty. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Steven (Sharlie) Palmer; grandchildren, Michael and Ryan Daugherty; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Daugherty. A Memorial Service will be held at Hyde Park UMC on Thursday, June 13, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hillsborough House of Hope or LifePath Hospice. Arrangements handled by
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019