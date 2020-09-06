1/1
Tommy BYRD
BYRD, Tommy R. 65, died August 5, 2020 in Clearwater, FL. He was born Oct. 14, 1954 in Dothan, AL. He was the son of Donald and Geraldine Byrd. Tom graduated from Lakewood HS. He worked for Solar Gard for many years. He enjoyed cooking, being on the water, and watching football. He also had a great passion for all types of music. He is survived by his sister, Donna; nieces, Kathy (Derrick), Melissa (Carlson), Megan (Paul); his children, Jennifer (Stephen), Justin (Casey). He has five great-nieces; one great-nephew; one great-great-niece; two great-great-nephews; and four grandchildren; and many loving friends.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
