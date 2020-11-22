1/2
Tommy COLDING
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLDING, Tommy S. 72, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly November 11, 2020, at Tampa General Hospital. He was born on June 28, 1948, in Tampa, FL, the son of Burke and Lucille Colding. Tommy graduated from East Bay High School in 1966, where he met the love of his life, Mary Cook. They recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. Tommy is a Vietnam Veteran having served with the U.S. Army from 1968 - 1970. After returning from Vietnam, he and Mary settled in South Tampa. Tommy coached Little League softball for 13 years, winning the 1995 Big League World Series. Tommy worked for GTE/Verizon for 31 years and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1986 the same year his daughter, Tracy, graduated from high school. After retiring, he and Mary enjoyed spending time with their two daughters and traveling. He also became a substituteteacher for HCPS, which he truly loved. Tommy was a loyal and active Sertoma (Service to Mankind) member for over 35 years. He was a charter member of the Tampa Breakfast Sertoma Club, serving several terms as president and receiving the Club's prestigious Gold Jacket for accomplishments. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David Colding; his sisters, Marianne Belisle, Geraldine Corbett, Marie Peterson, and Becky Folsom. Tommy is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Tracy C. Schatzberg (Paul) and Jennifer C. Adams (Matthew); his sister, Jane Buzbee of Ruskin; many nieces and nephews, and his beloved Chihuahua, Sassy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hillsborough House of Hope, 213 W Curtis St., Tampa FL 33603 or Liberty Manor for Veterans, 10015 N 9th St., Tampa FL 33612. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved