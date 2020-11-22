COLDING, Tommy S. 72, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly November 11, 2020, at Tampa General Hospital. He was born on June 28, 1948, in Tampa, FL, the son of Burke and Lucille Colding. Tommy graduated from East Bay High School in 1966, where he met the love of his life, Mary Cook. They recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. Tommy is a Vietnam Veteran having served with the U.S. Army from 1968 - 1970. After returning from Vietnam, he and Mary settled in South Tampa. Tommy coached Little League softball for 13 years, winning the 1995 Big League World Series. Tommy worked for GTE/Verizon for 31 years and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1986 the same year his daughter, Tracy, graduated from high school. After retiring, he and Mary enjoyed spending time with their two daughters and traveling. He also became a substituteteacher for HCPS, which he truly loved. Tommy was a loyal and active Sertoma (Service to Mankind) member for over 35 years. He was a charter member of the Tampa Breakfast Sertoma Club, serving several terms as president and receiving the Club's prestigious Gold Jacket for accomplishments. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David Colding; his sisters, Marianne Belisle, Geraldine Corbett, Marie Peterson, and Becky Folsom. Tommy is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Tracy C. Schatzberg (Paul) and Jennifer C. Adams (Matthew); his sister, Jane Buzbee of Ruskin; many nieces and nephews, and his beloved Chihuahua, Sassy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hillsborough House of Hope, 213 W Curtis St., Tampa FL 33603 or Liberty Manor for Veterans, 10015 N 9th St., Tampa FL 33612. www.blountcurrymacdill.com