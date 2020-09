DAUGHENBAUGH, Toni Jo 77, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Ronald Allen; and her son, Chad Eric. Her children, Jeff and Brooke and their spouses survive her. As well as, her five grandchildren. Services for Toni will be held at Prevatt Funeral Home in Hudson on Sept. 26, at 11 am.



