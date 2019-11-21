Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toni Grimaldi. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRIMALDI, Toni Lynn 65, a native of Tampa, FL departed this world November 14, 2019. Toni graduated from H.B. Plant High School in 1972, and then received a degree from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy, where she graduated at the top of her class. Toni, a diligent student, was often teased when it was found out that she would study in her noiseless, cramped closet. However, it earned her straight A's through high school as well as college, along with many academic awards such as "Student of the Year." Toni began her career as a pharmacist at Eckerd Drugs and shortly thereafter owned and operated her own pharmacy in Ybor City called Florida Drug Store. She adored her customers and considered them family. Toni was preceded in death by her father, Anthony J. Grimaldi "Juli" and nephew, Jordan Levine. She is survived by her mother, Dalia D. Caro; her sisters, Carol Caro Ruth "C.C." (Charlie), Francine Grimaldi Levine; brothers, Anthony John Grimaldi (Karen) and Tony Joseph Grimaldi "TJ" (Abby); nieces and nephews, Simone, Celeste, and Gianni Grimaldi, Justin Levine, and L.J. Ruth. Toni was blessed with a large extended family with amazing aunts, uncles, and cousins, fabulous lifelong friends and soulmate, Jon Brackenrich. Toni lived life to the fullest. People will remember her most for her gentle spirit, her kind and generous heart, and her unwavering loyalty to her many friends. She will be missed, for she had a hearty spunk and memorable style, as anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Toni would say. Toni also deeply loved her pet cats and leaves behind feline, Stevie Ray, as well as her favorite bird, Eiza. Thus, please consider donating to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay, in lieu of flowers, to honor her passion for animals. The family will be receiving guests Monday, November 25, from 5:30-7:30 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave. Please visit the family's online guestbook at

