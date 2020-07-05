Toni WRIGHT

WRIGHT, Toni Burroughs 71, passed away peacefully June 30, 2020 in her Clearwater home. She was born September 1, 1948, to Dorothy Jean "Moo" and Kenneth Percy "Poo" Burroughs in Hot Springs, Arkansas. As a military family, they moved around but ultimately ended up in Gainesville, FL, where Toni met Olin Seymour "Skip" Wright III and married April 1, 1968 in Brandon, FL. After travel-filled Army assignments, the couple returned to Florida and Georgia where Toni worked as a nurse and they welcomed their children Ivey, Anna and Ben into the world. In 1988, they arrived in Clearwater where Toni worked at Morton Plant and Dr. Bennett's pediatric office. Toni was unbelievably personable, adventurous, humorous, empathetic, giving, and kind in fact, she "never met a stranger". She was devoted to her family and attended every performance, graduation, wedding, and funeral she could. As her parents' health failed, she devoted herself to caring for them until they passed. She bonded with her dogs, treating them better than many people treat themselves. Toni attended Bible Study Fellowship classes where she developed strong relationships with Jesus Christ and fellow believers. Her faith allowed her peace with her health decisions. To the very end, she lived life to the fullest and always put the needs of others above her own. Her mansion in heaven has many windows to watch her family down here and many doors to welcome visitors up there. Toni will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially by her husband Skip, sister Sandy John, children Ivey, Anna, and Ben, grandchildren Tyler, Elli, Spencer, and Phoebe (and granddogs Sake, Snow White, Soju, and Roxie Rose). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to www.gofundme/f/Bibi-Toni.



