GONZALEZ, Tony



89, passed away January 31, 2019. Tony was born April 6, 1929 in Ybor City, he graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1948 where he was named Athlete of the Year. Tony worked for Tampa Electric until he retired. After retirement he moved to Treasure Island, FL, where he indulged in his passion for fishing, watching the Fighting Irish and cheering on his grandchildren at various sporting events. He his preceded in death by his parents, Benigno and Laura Gonzalez; daughter, Andrea; son, Anthony; and stepson, Randy Rodriguez. Tony leaves behind his loving wife, Mary; devoted daughter, Lara Saganowich (Jerry); stepdaughters, Terry Fernandez, Michelle Runnels, Amy Pickford, Bobbi Ottman; and brother, Benny Gonzalez. He was also "PeePaw" to 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2-4 pm at 903 N. Excelda Ave., Tampa, FL 33609.

