IPPOLITO, Tony, 96, passed away pain free and peacefully at home on June 7, 2020. Tony graduated from Gary, Franklin, Hillsborough and University of Tampa. He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII; volunteered in numerous community services; and he was generous in supporting many charities. Tony managed Tampa Wholesale Produce Market, Inc. for 32 years; was recognized nationally as an industry judge and goodwill ambassador; and for 20 years was a weekly TV guest to promote the health benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables. Tony enjoyed traveling worldwide; was a 60 year member of Lodge #240 Masonic Order; International Lions Club; was civic minded, and loved politics. He was a member of Brandon First Presbyterian Church and volunteered for 25 years as the chief chef at Meals on Wheels/Seffner Methodist. Tony's greatest love was his family, wife, Imogene Jean; son, Mark (Michelle); and daughter, Paige; grandsons, Michael (Tomoko) and Brett (Laurel); great-grandchildren, Ume and Ari; and immediate family, parents, Vincenzo and Rosalia; siblings, Guisseppe (Francesca), Jake (Frances), Johnnie (Pauline), Josephine, Mary (Joe), Angelo (Nancy), Frances (George), Lily (Vince); and all extended Ippolito and Granger families. A private memorial service will be held. To our wonderful husband, Dad, Papa, and Uncle Tony: "There are no goodbyes, you will always be in our heart".

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
