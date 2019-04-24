TUCKER, Tony
80, of Plant City, Florida, born November 28, 1938 in Lyons, Georgia, entered into eternal rest April 21, 2019. He retired from Hardee Manufacturing after 45 years, and never missed a day of work. He was a member of Knights Baptist Church, and he enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, June Tucker. He is survived by his children, Michael Tucker and Debbie Brown; grandchildren, Stephanie Palmer, William Brown, and Christine Brown; great-grandchildren, Jathan, Jacob, and Jameson; brother, Butch Tucker (Diane); and many extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 26, 11 am, at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2019