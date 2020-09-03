Tracy Watkins

WATKINS, Tracy E. 61, of St. Petersburg, passed August 27, 2020 at BFM. He was a former electronics technician and attended PVTI. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charlie and Sadie Watkins; his brother, Jim Watkins, and step-son, Marc Williamson. He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Chris; grandchildren, Lucas and Logan; son; Joe; grandchildren, Devon, Drew, Brandon, Kourtney, Jordyn, and Brooklyn; step-daughter, Cheryl; sisters, Char and Deborah; brother, Ken. He was an avid Tampa Bay Rays and Lightning fan. Viewing will be held Saturday, Sept. 5 from 12 pm to 2 pm at Royal Palm North. Memorial will be held Sept. 5 at 3 pm at Liberty Baptist. Royal Palm North Funeral Ch.



