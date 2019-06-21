BURKHARDT, Trent
passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Plant City, Florida. Trent was born on April 15, 1948 in Pana, Illinois to Mary and Thor Burkhardt. He attended the University of Denver and the University of Illinois. Trent enjoyed bowling and spectator sports; particularly the Tampa Bay Lightning. Trent is survived by his son, Sean Burkhardt and wife, Shandra; daughter, Ashlee Tworek and husband, Nathan; five grandsons and three granddaughters; brother, Rod Burkhardt, and wife Elyce, and family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 pm, at the Mulberry Church of God, 200 Dean St., Mulberry, FL 33860.
Lakeland Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 21, 2019