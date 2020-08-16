Trevor SEARLES

SEARLES, Trevor 74, passed away on August 10, 2020. Trevor is survived by his wife, Joan Searles; his daughter, Jenny Searles Armstrong (Stacey Armstrong); and son, Trevor Jimmy Searles. His three grandchildren, Jarred Armstrong, Jaire Armstrong, and Jacey Searles. He is known for his charismatic personality, warm smile, and kind spirit. He was a member of The Lord's House Church. Trevor was loved dearly by his family, friends, and all who came into contact with him. He will be sincerely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



