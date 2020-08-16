1/1
Trevor SEARLES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trevor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEARLES, Trevor 74, passed away on August 10, 2020. Trevor is survived by his wife, Joan Searles; his daughter, Jenny Searles Armstrong (Stacey Armstrong); and son, Trevor Jimmy Searles. His three grandchildren, Jarred Armstrong, Jaire Armstrong, and Jacey Searles. He is known for his charismatic personality, warm smile, and kind spirit. He was a member of The Lord's House Church. Trevor was loved dearly by his family, friends, and all who came into contact with him. He will be sincerely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved