Tristin Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Tristin 74, passed away September 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. She hailed from Boston Massachusetts and has lived in Florida for more than twenty years. Tristin leaves behind her husband of 42 years, Bill Kardas; sister, Shelley; brother, Timothy; two daughters, Shelley and Jessica; three grandchildren, Andrew, Hillary, and Joshua; and two great-grandchild-ren, Aedyan and Alayah. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Petersburg Free Clinic, 5501 4th St, North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703, (stpetersburg-freeclinic.org). hubbellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
(727) 584-7671
