Tristin Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Tristin 74, passed away September 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. She hailed from Boston Massachusetts and has lived in Florida for more than twenty years. Tristin leaves behind her husband of 42 years, Bill Kardas; sister, Shelley; brother, Timothy; two daughters, Shelley and Jessica; three grandchildren, Andrew, Hillary, and Joshua; and two great-grandchild-ren, Aedyan and Alayah. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Petersburg Free Clinic, 5501 4th St, North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703, (stpetersburg-freeclinic.org
). hubbellfuneralhome.com