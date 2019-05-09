Troy McTIER

McTIER, Troy

48, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed May 1, 2019. He is survived by wife, Catrina McTier; sons, Troy Jr (Ebony) and Christopher McTier (Savannah); daughters, Santoria Hill, Latoria Stevens and Crystal McTier; brothers, Kevin McTier (Melinda), Marcus Sherrod (Laquinda) and Kerry Stevens; sisters, Yata, Debra, Annette, Dana and Stephanie McTier and other loving family members and friends. Funeral, Saturday, May 11, 12 pm at Word of Faith Fellowship Ministries. Viewing, Friday, May 10, 5-7 pm at:

Davis and Davis Funeral Services, 727-345-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2019
