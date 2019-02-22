ROBINSON, Trudi Denise
52, of St. Petersburg passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, February 18, 2018 at Tampa General Hospital. Cherished memories she leaves to her husband, Rudolph Robinson; daughters, Makensie Anaiah Robinson and Tyronza Loraine Jean-Louis; brother, Sarlie McKinnon III; sister, Dr. Linda DeAnn McKinnon; grandson, Maxwell Jean-Louis; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-8, with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is Saturday Feb. 23, 1:30 pm at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church 955 20th St. S.
Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019