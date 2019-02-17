Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Turenne Jean-Enard

JEAN-ENARD, Dr. Turenne

89, passed away in Riverview, FL Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He is survived by his cherished life partner, Magda Gentillon; his daughter, Deborah; his sons, Gary Jean-Enard and wife, Robert Jean-Enard and wife, Wollenczy Gentillon and wife; his grandchildren, Ines, Garel, Jaury, Winnie, Alexandre, Rosalie, Ayden, Lenzy, Jasmine; his niece, nephew, cousin, and sister-in-law. A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11 am, at Southern Funeral Care, Riverview. The family will be receiving friends the night prior, Friday, Feb. 22, 6-8 pm, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the Service at Limona Cemetery, Brandon.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019
