JEAN-ENARD, Dr. Turenne
89, passed away in Riverview, FL Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He is survived by his cherished life partner, Magda Gentillon; his daughter, Deborah; his sons, Gary Jean-Enard and wife, Robert Jean-Enard and wife, Wollenczy Gentillon and wife; his grandchildren, Ines, Garel, Jaury, Winnie, Alexandre, Rosalie, Ayden, Lenzy, Jasmine; his niece, nephew, cousin, and sister-in-law. A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11 am, at Southern Funeral Care, Riverview. The family will be receiving friends the night prior, Friday, Feb. 22, 6-8 pm, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the Service at Limona Cemetery, Brandon.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019