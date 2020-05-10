Tyler Clingman
1991 - 2020
CLINGMAN, Tyler Charles 28, On April 30, 2020 Tyler was tragically taken from this world. He was born November 13, 1991 to Robert Core Clingman Jr. and Ramona Jean Clingman in St. Petersburg, Florida. His brothers, Austin, Chad, and Ross fondly remember his birth. Tyler graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory School in 2010. In 2017 he graduated from St. Petersburg College with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. Prior to his death he worked at Kindred Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist. Tyler's passing has left our family completely heartbroken. We find comfort in remembering the fun times we had together on family trips to Ponte Vedre and Wisconsin. Tyler will be remembered for his compassion and loving spirit. He had a huge heart. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." Thomas Campbell. Tyler will always live in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
