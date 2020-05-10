CLINGMAN, Tyler Charles 28, On April 30, 2020 Tyler was tragically taken from this world. He was born November 13, 1991 to Robert Core Clingman Jr. and Ramona Jean Clingman in St. Petersburg, Florida. His brothers, Austin, Chad, and Ross fondly remember his birth. Tyler graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory School in 2010. In 2017 he graduated from St. Petersburg College with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. Prior to his death he worked at Kindred Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist. Tyler's passing has left our family completely heartbroken. We find comfort in remembering the fun times we had together on family trips to Ponte Vedre and Wisconsin. Tyler will be remembered for his compassion and loving spirit. He had a huge heart. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." Thomas Campbell. Tyler will always live in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



