COWART, Uleric Eugene "Gene" 81, of Seffner, Florida, born in Plant City on October 16, 1938, entered into eternal rest on April 25, 2020. He was a retired engineer from the Florida Department of Transportation after 33 years of service, the owner of Cowart's Skating Rink in Plant City, and a lifetime farmer. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Cowart; daughters, Karen Cowart Vogel (David) of Plant City, and Vicki Cowart Britt (Darrell) of Seffner; grandchildren, Caitlin Vogel, Dustin Britt (Lyndsay), and Kristin Britt; great-grandson, Maverick Britt; mother, Esther Cowart Doerle; and many extended family and friends. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 1. Due to COVID-19, the service will be limited to immediate family only, but it will be live-streamed for extended family and friends. Please request an invite at [email protected] Interment at Bethlehem Cemetery, Dover. A celebration of life will also be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Expressions of condolence at Hopwellfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020