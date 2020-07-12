Ulysses BERIO

BEIRO, Ulysses David died June 16, 2020. He was born in Tampa, FL Dec. 16, 1926 to Aurora and Armando Beiro. He married Victoria in 1946, the year he graduated from Jefferson High School. They moved to Collage Park, Maryland, working for Sears & Roebuck, while attending Maryland University to get his B.A. He worked in the Insurance business for 40 years as an independent agent. He is survived by his sons, Paul and Kenneth; grandsons, Scott, Michael and Krystopher; great-granddaughters, Sedona, Morganna and Katrina. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store