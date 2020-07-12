1/1
Ulysses BERIO
BEIRO, Ulysses David died June 16, 2020. He was born in Tampa, FL Dec. 16, 1926 to Aurora and Armando Beiro. He married Victoria in 1946, the year he graduated from Jefferson High School. They moved to Collage Park, Maryland, working for Sears & Roebuck, while attending Maryland University to get his B.A. He worked in the Insurance business for 40 years as an independent agent. He is survived by his sons, Paul and Kenneth; grandsons, Scott, Michael and Krystopher; great-granddaughters, Sedona, Morganna and Katrina. Boza & Roel Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
